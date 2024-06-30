Happy last Sunday of June, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend. South Florida saw a mixed bag of weather this weekend. Luckily for us, Saturday was mainly dry and many got to spend as much time outdoors as they wanted to. The heat was the big story as a heat advisory was issued once again on Saturday after being issued on Friday. But while the weekend started off on the dry side, a nearby disturbance brought unsettled weather to South Florida for the latter part of the weekend. Today the rain has been relentless, heavy at times with strong thunderstorms, producing lots of lightning and flood concern for many. It sure has been a gray day for South Florida as cloud cover has remained thick and widespread across South Florida.

Tonight South Florida should begin to gradually see an improvement. While many of the showers will taper off and storms eventually fizzle, the cloud cover will stick around through much of the night. So mostly cloudy skies tonight with still a chance for a few showers, especially across some of our most southern locations like the Florida Keys. After all the rain we saw today and wind off the water, it sure will be feeling muggy across South Florida overnight. Due to today’s ongoing rain, temperatures will remain in the upper 70s for our mainland areas and in the upper 70s to lower 80s for the Florida Keys.

Last but not least, the upcoming week looks to start off still wet at times with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible at any time especially on Monday. As we move into the middle of the work week, the tropical moisture we have in place (and the nearby disturbance) will move away while an onshore wind will help bring back more of a typical summer pattern for South Florida. This means South Florida can expect a few showers to start the day, followed by midday storms that will eventually push inland. The all important Fourth of July holiday is starting to look promising for South Florida! Drier air will finally begin to move in and this will help lower rain chances across much of South Florida through the second half of the upcoming work week. With more sunshine in place, temperatures will begin to reach into the mid to lower 90s so it will be feeling steamy.

A month into hurricane season, the tropics have now come alive! We have a major hurricane (Beryl) approaching the Windward Islands where hurricane force winds and storm surge will begin to be felt by early Monday. Beryl is forecast to move into the Eastern Caribbean late Monday, keeping all Caribbean Islands on high alert. While Beryl poses no threat to South Florida, the Lesser Antilles, Caribbean Islands, Central America and Mexico should monitor the progress of this system.

Have a great week!

Erika Delgado / Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.