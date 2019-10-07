Local Weather

A front is forecast to make it into Central Florida near Lake Okeechobee midweek and with tropical moisture flowing into the region, it will leave South Florida unsettled. In fact, a soggy stretch is expected.

Front to the North and tropical moisture to the South will combine to produce rounds of rain through Wednesday. Maybe still active for Thursday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ncbPfnjszS — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 7, 2019

Scattered to numerous showers and storms possible through Wednesday.

As tropical moisture hangs around, look for scattered to numerous showers and isolated storms starting Monday night. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/svuL1viiZW — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 7, 2019

The East Coast Metro areas have the highest chance in seeing the most rain. Model runs are showing about 2 to 4 inches of rain possible. Higher amounts can’t be ruled out and that means those problem spots of South Florida will see street flooding.

A sliver of #Broward and #Dade are under a marginal risk of seeing heavy rainfall leading to street flooding later today. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/lZOqRcvskZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 7, 2019

Count on the weather being active through Thursday. Much drier and sunny for the upcoming weekend!

Rounds of rain likely through the next couple of days as tropical moisture hangs around. Flooding possible in some areas. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/QiIaVdWhPE — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 7, 2019

Today in the Tropics

We are watching two areas for potential development. They do not pose a threat to South Florida. However, we will continue to monitor in the days ahead.

Watching two areas in the tropics. A non-tropical low could form as it interacts with a front off the East Coast of the U.S. The other area in the Central Atlantic could develop while moving West. No threat to South Florida. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/5FqnnPl1nS — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 7, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7