Local Weather
A front is forecast to make it into Central Florida near Lake Okeechobee midweek and with tropical moisture flowing into the region, it will leave South Florida unsettled. In fact, a soggy stretch is expected.
Scattered to numerous showers and storms possible through Wednesday.
The East Coast Metro areas have the highest chance in seeing the most rain. Model runs are showing about 2 to 4 inches of rain possible. Higher amounts can’t be ruled out and that means those problem spots of South Florida will see street flooding.
Count on the weather being active through Thursday. Much drier and sunny for the upcoming weekend!
Today in the Tropics
We are watching two areas for potential development. They do not pose a threat to South Florida. However, we will continue to monitor in the days ahead.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7