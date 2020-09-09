Soggy Stretch Through The Weekend

Showers and isolated storms starting early on Wednesday. Don’t leave home without the umbrellas. In fact, keep it on hand the remainder of the week.

Isolated showers are developing on the radar early. A few areas of heavy rain with gusty winds possible. Don't leave home with out the umbrellas! @wsvn @7weather #flwx #flkeys pic.twitter.com/4xET8XHaPJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 9, 2020

An upper-level low nearby will keep tropical moisture in place, so the soggy stretch is expected to continue into the weekend. A little longer than expected. Therefore, showers and storms are possible and they will be slow-moving. This could lead to areas of street flooding.

Tropical moisture is set to linger a little longer than expected. A good chance of seeing some downpours and isolated storms through the weekend. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #flkeys pic.twitter.com/NWfVrr4F28 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 9, 2020

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7