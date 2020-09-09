Soggy Stretch Through The Weekend

Showers and isolated storms starting early on Wednesday. Don’t leave home without the umbrellas. In fact, keep it on hand the remainder of the week.

An upper-level low nearby will keep tropical moisture in place, so the soggy stretch is expected to continue into the weekend. A little longer than expected. Therefore, showers and storms are possible and they will be slow-moving. This could lead to areas of street flooding.

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

