The soggy stretch continues with showers and storms forecast to develop earlier today. It will not be as bad, but some of the downpours could cause areas of street flooding as we monitor an area of low pressure to the East of Florida.

Low pressure (Invest 93L) East of Florida remains disorganized. It will cross Florida tonight through Wednesday morning and emerge into the Northeastern Gulf where it will have a medium chance to form. A Hurricane Hunter mission is set for today.

INVEST 93 L will be steered West over Florida tonight into Wednesday morning. Once in Northeastern Gulf, conditions will be somewhat favorable for gradual development before moving onshore across the Northern Gulf coast states (Panhandle to Louisiana) late Thursday/early Friday.

Stay tuned to your Storm Team for the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7