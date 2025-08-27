The Labor Day weekend is upon us and unfortunately rain and storms are likely then. Before we get there, we will notice a gradual rise in rain chances for the rest of the week.

For our Wednesday, it was a hot one with heat indices well into the triple digits before hit or miss storms developed during the afternoon.

Heading into Wednesday night, there will be cloudy skies at times and dry conditions much of the night. Closing in on sunrise Thursday morning, scattered showers and storms will be possible near the coast, however.

Then on Thursday, it will be a fairly similar day with sunshine, a few showers and humid conditions during the morning. Then by the afternoon, the hot sunshine will give way to scattered showers and storms once again. Rain chances will be up to 50% while highs surge into the low to mid 90s.

By Friday and beyond, rain becomes more likely than not as a stalled front and area of low pressure linger nearby to our north. This will trap plenty of moisture across Florida for the weekend and even into at least the start of next week.

Both Saturday, Sunday and Monday will feature 70% rain chances with the anytime risk for rain, especially from late in the morning through the mid afternoon hours. Depending on how much rain falls, isolated areas of flooding will be a concern as well as some strong storms.

Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs near 90F, although storm timing will have a big influence on how high temperatures get.

For the Notre Dame-University of Miami football game Sunday evening on ABC Miami taking place at Hard Rock Stadium, storms will be possible, especially before the game for the tailgates.

Tropical update

Tropical Storm Fernand remains an active storm over the North Atlantic Ocean. It’s not a concern to land and is forecast to lose its tropical characteristics by Thursday.

Otherwise, there are no areas to watch for potential development in the tropics over at least the next week.