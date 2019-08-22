Soggy Stretch Ahead

All eyes on a disturbance located over the Central and Northwestern Bahamas. It is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms moving slowly Northwest at around 5 to 10 mph. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance (20%) to develop over the shaded area in yellow through the next 5 days. It could happen to the East of Florida or just off the Southeast Coast of the United States.
As the disturbance gets closer to South Florida, clouds with areas of rain will start to move in. The highest rain chance will be along coastal communities. In fact, The Weather Prediction Center has placed a good portion of the area under a marginal risk of seeing street flooding with the heavy rains that develop.
Tropical moisture could linger through the weekend leaving South Florida with a decent rain chance. How much rain will we see? It depends how close the disturbance gets to Florida.
Big game happening in Orlando this Saturday as the Canes will take on the Gators. Keep in mind we will have areas of rain around. Most models are showing the day being busy. Best bet is to wait after 5 pm to get on the road.
It seems like the weather will be cloudy and pretty dry by kickoff at 7 pm.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7