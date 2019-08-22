Soggy Stretch Ahead

All eyes on a disturbance located over the Central and Northwestern Bahamas. It is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms moving slowly Northwest at around 5 to 10 mph. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance (20%) to develop over the shaded area in yellow through the next 5 days. It could happen to the East of Florida or just off the Southeast Coast of the United States.

Disturbance over the Central Bahamas remains disorganized. Some slow development possible. Tropical rains to spread into Florida & the Southeast U.S. this weekend. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/pcnNNAAX4t — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 22, 2019

As the disturbance gets closer to South Florida, clouds with areas of rain will start to move in. The highest rain chance will be along coastal communities. In fact, The Weather Prediction Center has placed a good portion of the area under a marginal risk of seeing street flooding with the heavy rains that develop.

WPC has placed South Florida under a marginal risk of seeing areas of street flooding tomorrow. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/4LdGdyzZzR — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 22, 2019

Tropical moisture could linger through the weekend leaving South Florida with a decent rain chance. How much rain will we see? It depends how close the disturbance gets to Florida.

Big game happening in Orlando this Saturday as the Canes will take on the Gators. Keep in mind we will have areas of rain around. Most models are showing the day being busy. Best bet is to wait after 5 pm to get on the road.

Getting on the road around 5pm tomorrow to drive up to #Orlando #Cane vs. #Gators, there will be pockets of heavy rain around. You may need to wait until about 7pm. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ur7I94BYvO — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 22, 2019

It seems like the weather will be cloudy and pretty dry by kickoff at 7 pm.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7