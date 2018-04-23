Soggy Start to the Work Week

It was a soggy end to the weekend with rounds of rain on Sunday. Just keep in mind, we cannot put the umbrellas away just yet!

As the day progresses, the storm clouds will start to build in over South Florida. By Monday afternoon, expect scattered showers and isolated storms through the evening hours. The southeast breeze looks to push the bulk of the moisture inland.

A shift in winds out of the southwest by Tuesday will prompt the shower and storm activity to move from inland to the coast ahead of a weak cold front. The main storm hazards are anytime downpours leading to minor street flooding, frequent lightning and wind gust up to 50 mph with strong cells.

We'll have a double dose of wet weather to start off the work week. Expect scattered showers before a storm system exits by Wednesday. Hazards: anytime downpours, gust up to 50 mph & frequent lightning from a few strong storms @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fTgRs74FZB — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 23, 2018

This storm system will exit by the middle of the week. While we won’t feel a cool down behind the front, expect drier air leading to less rain and more sunshine as we stay warm.

