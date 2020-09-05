SOGGY START TO SEPTEMBER?

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
I hope everyone had a great week! The first weekend of September promises to bring us some changes in the forecast as compared to what we have been seeing the last few weeks. And this morning we already noticed some changes in the radar as portions of the keys woke up to isolated showers and a few showers & storms also over the Atlantic waters. This is a sign that the weather pattern is about to change for South Florida.
The change in weather pattern has to do with some tropical moisture that will slowly creep into our area through the weekend. This is because an upper level low pressure system in the Caribbean will usher in all of that moisture into South Florida as it gets closer to us. So while the last few days have been steamy (but mainly dry) for us, this increase in moisture will allow clouds, rain and thunderstorms to return to the forecast.
An upper level low pressure system nearby will help bring in some tropical moisture into our area and will help increase our rain chances next few days. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/6YA3clfaOg
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 5, 2020
Today will be more of a transitional day for South Florida. Yes humidity levels will be rising and we will notice a few more clouds and showers moving through our area (especially by this evening) as compared to what we’ve been seeing the last few days. Temperatures will still be reaching in the lower 90s and of course with the added humidity, heat index values will be feeling well into the hundreds across all of South Florida. So if you are spending any significant time outdoors today, be sure to keep hydrated. And if you *do* have outdoor plans this weekend, be sure plan them for today as it will be the drier of the 2 weekend days. And because today won’t be a washout of a day, (South Florida only expecting isolated showers today), I’m sure many will be hitting the beaches today. We have a strong easterly wind flow so that means the risk of rip currents up and down our Atlantic beaches will be on the higher side today. Even our stronger swimmers could find it difficult to swim against the current. So please use extra caution if getting in the water today.
Isolated showers this morning then a few spotty inland storms this afternoon. Focal point for storms later today will be across the Gulf Coast. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/PdqCfOah6A
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 5, 2020
On Sunday we will notice a change as far as our weather pattern beginning to flip. As tropical moisture spreads across South Florida, there will be a noticeable change beginning with an increase in cloud cover and a better chance for rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. It may not be the best day to make any outdoor plans but if you already have some in place, be sure to keep that rain gear with you at all times in case you do encounter any showers or thunderstorms throughout the day.
Isolated showers & inland spotty storms today while Sunday looks to be the wetter of the 2 weekend days. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/66m01R9oqw
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 5, 2020
And the flip in the weather pattern doesn’t end there. As we head into the start of the workweek, the upper level low pressure system will get closer, bringing even more tropical moisture will into our area and increasing rain chances every single day with a chance of thunderstorms through the forecast period. Apart from the rain and thunderstorms, South Florida will find itself under mostly cloudy skies for quite some time so temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for a few days. The first half of the week (if not more) promises to be a bit on the gloomy side with soggy conditions continuing on and off until at least Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of the week and as we head into the second weekend of September, South Florida will try to go back to our typical rain chances. We will have to wait and see if that will actually happen!
Increasing rain chances by the latter part of the weekend as tropical moisture moves into our area. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/q5ks1ypUtD
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 5, 2020
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.