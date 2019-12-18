Soggy South Florida

Today- Friday

A cold front will be moving through South Florida through the morning hours. Winds should remain out of the West-Northwest with a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The thunderstorms that manage to develop could produce gusty winds, lightning, heavy rainfall in some areas and waterspouts over the coastal waters. Showers will still be possible tonight over Eastern portions with the front making it into the Florida Straits.

SOGGY AT TIMES – A cold front is forecast to

push across the region later this morning into early afternoon. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/7y70tqZ7ga — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 18, 2019

High pressure will build into the Mid-Atlantic states for the latter portion of the week. This will help increase winds out of the Northeast creating marine hazards. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mornings through Friday with daytime highs in the mid 70’s. Mostly cloudy skies with swift showers will remain in the forecast through Friday.

COOLER THURSDAY- It will be mostly cloudy and cool (near average) tomorrow morning. Temps. in the low to mid 60's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/wDsfVnfs1F — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 18, 2019

Weekend

An unsettled weather pattern is expected this weekend, where lots of people will be traveling to get to family and friends for the holiday.

Area of low pressure is forecast to form over in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. As it lifts North-Northeast with a trailing cold front, it will drag deep moisture into Florida. Therefore, look for windy and more widespread showers late Saturday into Sunday. Computer models continue to differ on strength and timing of this system. For now, look for windy, cloudy and damp conditions over the weekend.

The air starts to dry up Monday with only a small chance of showers. Drier and cooler conditions (few degrees below average) for Christmas Day.

Traveling for the holiday over the weekend? Could be wet and windy over parts of the Southeast United States. Stay tuned! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/4W0EXwjR0S — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 18, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7