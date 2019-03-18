Soggy Setup

The southern branch of the jet stream is positioned over the Florida Peninsula and that will drag deep tropical moisture and help make the rains become widespread from Tuesday into Wednesday. Therefore, plan on having your rain gear on hand at all times. Model guidance is suggesting that scattered showers and isolated storms will develop late Monday afternoon and become numerous overnight. About 1 to 3 inches of rain possible along coastal communities through Thursday with localized flooding issues possible.

A weak cold front will clear everything out on Thursday and bring down temperatures as well. Forecast lows will range in the low 60’s and highs in the middle to upper 70’s through the weekend. It will definitely feel cooler in the mornings!

TURNING SOGGY – Deep tropical moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico will allow for the rainfall to become widespread tonight into Wednesday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #miami #ftlauderdale #keywest pic.twitter.com/A8U98p4vJm — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 18, 2019

Times of rain in the forecast this week. Some models showing that coastal areas could receive more than 3 inches of rain through Thursday morning. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/h40wKFGyRF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 18, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and keep it tuned to your Storm Station for the latest.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7