SOGGY SETUP FOR MOTHER’S DAY

Some big changes are headed our way and it could be as soon as overnight tonight. A surge of moisture is set to spread across our area, increasing rain and thunderstorm chances through the latter part of the weekend. As a front approaches South Florida tomorrow, a few disturbances will move near/across our area. This will bring the moisture we have been talking about.
So how much rain are we expecting on Sunday? Well, rainfall totals continue to fluctuate from model run to model run. As of today, rainfall totals were not AS high as they were a few days ago. But of course that could always change as more moisture makes its way over here. Wherever that “plume of moisture” goes over, it can easily become a train of rain. If it sits offshore, then it looks like the Keys could get more of the rain. If it nudges northward a bit, then mainland areas have the potential to be wetter.
No matter the rainfall amounts, South Florida will likely see a cloudy and soggy Mother’s Day. A good chunk of our neighborhoods will see rain at some point on Sunday. Some will see less. The rain could linger into the start of Monday before pushing offshore and towards the Bahamas. By the middle of the work week, our weather pattern will transition to a drier air one. But that change will also be short-lived as a disturbance from the Bahamas could bring rain back to the forecast for the second half of next week. For now let’s just focus on the potential rain and thunderstorm event on Sunday.
Speaking of thunderstorms….while a few regular storms are possible across the Keys tonight, parts of South Florida will be at risk for severe thunderstorms throughout the day on Sunday. The Florida Keys and Southern portions of Miami-Dade are now under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. While the biggest risk with any severe storm that were to develop would be wind gusts, let’s remember to keep an eye to the sky. And while the rest of South Florida is technically not at risk for severe storms….as we have seen here in South Florida, any thunderstorm can quickly turn severe in the blink of an eye.
Temperatures will continue to fluctuate next few days due to change in cloud cover and rain chances. As Sunday is expected to be on the cloudy and soggy side, afternoon high temperatures are forecast to hover around 80 degrees. A few fronts will approach and push through South Florida but no significant cooldowns expected. Humidity levels could drop by the middle of the week but with much of the week looking wet, humidity levels will quickly ramp right back up again.