SOGGY SATURDAY?

Happy 1st Saturday of February, South Florida!

Humidity has been on the rise the last few days & South Florida has even seen a few showers here and there. Today will be no different. A weak disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico will cross our Sunshine State later today, which will help kick up a few showers this afternoon.

And with warmer conditions, an isolated thunderstorm (mainly offshore) can’t be ruled out!

The latter part of our weekend is looking better. That weak disturbance will move farther into the Atlantic waters, taking its moisture with it. While rain chance will be on the lower end of the scale on Sunday, humidity will still remain high. That means a sticky Sunday is in store for South Florida & it will definitely be noticeable as moisture levels have remained on the lower end of the scale since the beginning of the year.

And speaking of the latter part of the weekend….it’s Superbowl Sunday! As the Patriots take on the Rams in Atlanta, temperatures locally for us here in South Florida will be comfortable in the mid 70s at 6:30pm kickoff!

Looks like a green light for any outdoor Superbowl Parties tomorrow!

As we head into the start of the upcoming work week, a weak front will swing through South Florida. This will allow morning winds for the first half of the week to shift out of the North. This will not only knock temperatures a few degrees (bringing them to a more comfortable level), but it will also allow humidity levels to drop a bit. Looks like the start of the work week will feel much nicer for South Florida, especially compared to the warm and humid weekend in store for us!

And while a significant cooldown is nowhere in sight for South Florida, it looks like lower humidity, comfortable morning temperatures and low rain chances stick around for much of the upcoming work week.

