SOGGY SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a great week. Last night we saw showers & a few isolated thunderstorms move through Miami Dade and Broward county late in the evening into the late night hours. This cluster of showers pushing through our area is a sign that the weather pattern is beginning to change here in South Florida & promises to bring more changes for the weekend. As far as this morning was concerned we saw mostly isolated showers increasing across our are. And other than a few showers, one thing we did notice was much more cloud cover over South Florida than in previous days.
Some clouds & some showers to start the morning in South Florida. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/3Xj5WcCtEZ
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) October 10, 2020
Let’s start with the biggest feature and that is Tropical Storm Delta which made landfall across Louisiana on Friday evening as a category 2 hurricane. As it continues to move inland it is forecast to draw in deep moisture from the south and that’s why we’ve begun to see some showers and storms locally since late last night. But at the same time we also find an upper level low pressure system that is now near Cuba and is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico. This weather feature will help bring in some deep tropical moisture from the Caribbean and that should also help increase our rain chances through the day today.
Tropical Depression Delta will help draw in deep moisture across South Florida. This moisture, together with an upper-level low pressure system near Western Cuba will help trigger showers and storms across our area this weekend. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/jsK1dfG5GL
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) October 10, 2020
While we are on topic, let’s talk about today. While we are not expecting completely cloudy skies to start the weekend, we will notice increasing cloud cover as compared to the last couple of days. With tropical moisture streaming in, we will also see clusters of showers moving through our area from time to time and a few thunderstorms pushing through South Florida today. We can also expect conditions to be breezy at times throughout the day today, especially along our coastal locations due to an onshore flow. And because of that, the risk of rip currents will remain elevated up and down our East Coast beaches.
Keep umbrellas with you today as South Florida will see an increase in rain showers. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/cHAmErrAqb
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) October 10, 2020
Looking ahead, the latter part of the weekend looks to be just as wet as what we are expecting today. The area of low pressure that we find associated with Tropical Depression Delta will draw in a weak front that will get close to South Florida on Sunday. This will also help showers in a few thunderstorms increase across our area during this time. The difference though is it we are expecting more clouds in the forecast to end the weekend. So Sunday promises to be mostly cloudy with temperatures possibly a degree or two cooler than what we’ve seen the last few days due to the cloud cover and the showers in the forecast.
Keep umbrellas with you this weekend if you have any outdoor plans in South Florida. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/3uIfssEvJI
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) October 10, 2020
As we head into next week South Florida will be on a roller coaster ride as far as our “Fall Hope” is concerned. There will be a series of fronts that will try to reach South Florida but models are still not sure whether these fronts will actually clear us. From time to time our winds may veer out of the Northeast due to a high pressure system developing in the Gulf of Mexico and that could knock afternoon temperatures down a degree or two,…making it feel somewhat nicer here in South Florida, especially at night. By the middle to the end of the work week, a second front will try to reach South Florida. Some of the models are suggesting that it does clear us, giving us that “Fall Feel” here in South Florida. However some of the models keep the front stalled out just to the north of us, leaving South Florida under a wet and soggy pattern. We will have to see how it all plays out in the days to come.
Rounds of rain on and off in South Florida through the start of the work week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/LU3Qz45tkw
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) October 10, 2020
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.