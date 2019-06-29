Soggy Saturday

The moisture from a tropical wave moving through the area is holding. Clouds have settled in and showers and storms have been developing.
Computer models are showing that we will see on and off storms throughout Saturday. The main concern with the activity that develops is heavy rainfall producing areas of street flooding, dangerous lightning, gusty winds between 50-55 mph and waterspouts around South Florida waters.
As the wave moves into the Gulf of Mexico, we will have lingering tropical moisture. However, Sunday promises not to be as wet.
Rain chances will continue to go down into early next week. This means fewer showers and storms likely on Monday with below average rain chances midweek. In fact, this will help temperatures climb into the low to middle 90’s for the 4th of July.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7