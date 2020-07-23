Soggy Pattern

The tropics are getting active, from the Gulf to the far Eastern Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is keeping tabs on a handful of systems.
Tropical Storm Hanna was named late Thursday night in the Gulf of Mexico with 40 mph winds. It is moving to the Texas Coastline possibly making landfall on Saturday with 65 mph winds. Heavy rain will be an issue that could lead to flooding.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Mid Atlantic. NHC thinks it could become a hurricane over the weekend and threaten the Windward Islands over the weekend.
Tropical Wave over The Far Eastern Atlantic with a 30% chance for growth in the days ahead.
For South Florida
Tropical Storm Hanna will continue to spin moisture into its center. That rain will swing over South Florida.