Soggy Next Few Days

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

It was a gloomy & rainy start across South Florida this morning.

Here are the rain totals from 7 a.m. yesterday to 7 a.m. today across South Florida. Over 4 inches fell in North Miami Beach!

Here’s your day planner for today. Grab your umbrellas!

High pressure over the Central Atlantic results in easterly winds and blocks moisture from moving north, keeping tropical moisture over the Bahamas streaming into SoFlo. If moisture holds, we can expect soggy conditions into next week.

Expect more rounds of rain today as moisture remains over South Florida. Tomorrow, we may see slightly less rain as the the heaviest rain focuses on the Gulf coast of FL. By Monday, more widespread downpours return (if it holds).

Here’s a look at rain chances over the next 7 days as tropical moisture persists over South Florida.

In the tropics, all is quiet.

Have a great day, South Florida!