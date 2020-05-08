Soggy Mother’s Day!

Rain or shine! We are hoping all mom’s have a wonderful weekend.

Saturday will start off dry and steamy as a front approaches from the North. This front will stall over South Florida and combine with an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico to trap plenty of tropical moisture.

Computer models insist that clouds and rain will increase from the South to the North on Saturday night. In fact, the Florida Keys will probably see the rain first. Then it spreads into Miami-Dade and Broward on Mother’s Day. About 3 to 6 inches of rain possible with higher amounts around poor-drainage locations. Flooding risk is increasing, so stay tuned to your Storm Station over the weekend for the latest updates.

Next week could remain on the unsettled side as we enter into a rainy season type of pattern.

SOGGY WEEKEND- Front stalls across South #Florida and with low pressure in the Gulf will produce times of heavy rain starting Saturday night. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/zUu56nULJp — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 8, 2020

Rain or shine it is MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND! Forecast looks very wet. Heavy rainfall likely. Flooding risk increasing. A few strong storms can't be ruled out. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Gm5SDOM7xw — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 8, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7