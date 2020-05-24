Soggy into Memorial Day

Good morning, South Florida!

1-2+” inches of rain have already fallen this morning across the area, with more expected to come today and tomorrow (yes, Memorial Day).

A plume of tropical moisture in the Western Caribbean will continue to move northward, closer to South Florida, bringing us multiple rounds of showers and storms.

We have a chance of excessive rainfall and possible flooding today across Miami-Dade & Broward.

Isolated severe storms will be possible across extreme southern Miami-Dade & the FL Keys today.

We could see several inches of rain over the next 24 hours across SoFlo.

A Flood Watch is in effect into tomorrow evening.

Ongoing showers will continue throughout Memorial Day. Expect heavy rainfall with multiple showers and some storms.

Soggy conditions persist today into Tuesday before becoming a little drier with more typical rain chances into the rest of the week.

Have a great day, South Florida!