Happy Saturday, South Floridaa!

Hopefully everyone had a nice week. South Florida enjoyed a few quiet days with rain free conditions and warm temperatures in the 90s earlier in the week. But the weather pattern is beginning to change and we will see big differences the next couple of days. This morning we already saw some differences with a few isolated showers along our coastal locations. Meanwhile our temperatures earlier this morning started off on the warm side near 80° across some locations.

The weather pattern for this weekend will be changing due to a few reasons. The first one is a weak front that will be stalling to the north of our area. There will also be tropical moisture funneled into South Florida through the next couple of days. And in addition to that, a few upper level disturbances in the Gulf of Mexico will help trigger thunderstorms each today. So for today, South Florida will still get to enjoy plenty of dry time through the morning with only a few isolated to spotty showers possible. As we fast forward into the afternoon, showers and slow-moving thunderstorms will develop across our area, with northern locations seeing the best chances for rain. Due to the southerly wind flow moisture will be funneled into our area while our afternoon high temperatures reach into the lower 90s.

The latter part of the weekend promises more rain and thunderstorms. And unfortunately, chances will remain high. At times, the rain can be heavy, which could lead to flood concern across South Florida. Thunderstorms will also be possible as an upper level disturbance remains over the Gulf of Mexico Due to the increase in cloud cover in the higher rain chances, we can expect temperatures to remain in the upper 80s throughout the day.

Looking ahead, the unsettled weather pattern continues into the start of next work week, which happens to be memorial day. Rain (heavy at times) and scattered slow-moving thunderstorms will be possible once again. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s under very humid conditions. As we fast forward to the middle of the work week, our rain chances will be a bit more typical and seabreeze driven each afternoon. And after a few days of enjoying a typical weather pattern here in South Florida, it looks like moisture may actually increase once again as we round the corner into the end of the upcoming work week.

Have a safe weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.