Soggy Friday?

It was a sizzler of a day on Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Two locations tied records for the day.

Miami International tied a record by reaching the high set for the date just 2 years ago.

The heat was also felt in the Keys with the Southernmost City equaling the all time high for the date from 1995.

But the main story was the rain that came down fast and furious on Thursday. The same conditions will be present for more heavy downpours on Friday. Chances remain high for rain with improving conditions by the weekend.