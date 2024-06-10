Wetter times are in sight, south Florida. A large and expanding area of moisture is approaching from the south. This “pool” originated in the Caribbean and will fuel heavy rain and possible flooding over parts of south Florida. A Flood Watch has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday due to the expected and persistent downpours. Most of the forecast models show repeated rounds of rain beginning Tuesday and lasting through most of the week. The soggy stretch isn’t going to end for awhile due to the combination of trapped moisture and a stalling front (across north central Florida). How much rain could we see? Southeast Florida metro and coastal areas could easily pick up between 4 and 7 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts! Of course, there will be some dry breaks between periods of wet weather. Still, clouds will hold firmly with mostly gloomy conditions. The absence of sun, along with the cooling effect of the rain, will keep temperatures down all across the region. Daytime highs will probably be held to the mid 80’s (around 5-degrees cooler than average). The chance for drier times and brighter days probably won’t return until we get closer to Father’s Day, next Sunday.

