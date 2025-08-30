Rain chances are increasing across Florida as tropical moisture gets trapped over the state and a stalled front drifts farther south towards the area. This will make for a stormy situation for Labor Day Weekend. The rain chances aren’t going away either, with steering flow out of the west through much of next week, afternoon storms will stay in the forecast for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties along with the Keys.

Looking closer at Labor Day weekend, rain chances unfortunately look high, reaching 70–80% each day. The good news is that Saturday and Sunday morning look dry, giving us a window for outdoor plans. By the afternoon, however, heavy storms are expected, gradually tapering off by evening. Labor Day doesn’t look any better, with widespread storms expected once again. It’s important to stress that with tons of outdoor activity this weekend, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Despite the high rain chances temperatures will still manage to reach the low 90s before the storms develop, but flooding will be a concern. Widespread totals of 2–4 inches are expected across South Florida, though isolated spots may see as much as 6–10+ inches depending on where the heaviest storms set up.

For those heading to the University of Miami–Notre Dame game Sunday evening at Hard Rock Stadium, tailgates will likely be impacted by rain during the afternoon. Weather should gradually improve closer to kickoff, though fans should still keep an eye on the radar.

TROPICAL UPDATE

Looking ahead to next week, little change is expected as the moisture and stalled front linger across Florida, keeping storm chances elevated. Meanwhile, in the tropics, a wave emerging off Africa on Sunday has a low, 30% chance of development as it tracks westward over the Atlantic. The next name on the list is Gabrielle.