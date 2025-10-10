Friday is here but it sure won’t be the nicest of Fridays we’ve seen courtesy of an approaching fall front from the north and low pressure from the south meeting up with tropical moisture in between.

As a result, this will lead to a damp and dreary Friday with mostly cloudy skies and times of rain and thunderstorms. Activity will generally shift from the Florida Keys during the morning hours, where flooding has been a concern, toward the mainland over the afternoon and evening hours.

Therefore, it won’t be raining from start to finish Friday, but scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties during the latter half of the day. Heavy rainfall could also result in areas of flooding across this part of town too, with isolated 3-5 inch totals possible.

As we transition into tonight, low pressure will track on top of South Florida, keeping it unsettled with cloudy skies and areas of rain and downpours.

Unfortunately, the weekend will begin where we left off but it won’t be ugly all weekend long!

Saturday will feature lingering clouds and showers, especially in the morning, before a gradual drying and clearing trend commences for the afternoon. That means sunshine and dry conditions should settle in by the mid to late afternoon hours.

That will give way to a picture perfect Sunday as the fall front completely clears through! Expect lots of sunshine, mostly dry conditions and even lower humidity.

This will continue into all of next week with sunshine and quiet conditions overall. Temperatures will be near-normal with highs in the 85-87F range paired with comfortable humidity levels. Perfect timing for the start of dry season on Wednesday, October 15.

Tropical update

There are now two active tropical systems in the Atlantic basin: Tropical Storm Jerry near the Leeward Islands and Subtropical Storm Karen over the North Atlantic, which formed late Thursday.

Neither of these storms are a concern to the US.

Jerry made its closest approach to the Leeward Islands Thursday night and is now starting to pull away to the north, although rainy conditions and the risk for flooding will continue across those islands this Friday. It will eventually turn toward the east by next week, likely remaining away from Bermuda.

As far as Karen is concerned, it will be a very short-lived system as it will track over cold ocean waters by this weekend.