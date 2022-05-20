Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week! The weekend is finally upon us and there are some major weather changes already underway. For one, the clear skies we have been waking up to every day this week have turned cloudy while South Florida woke up to heavy downpours and strong thunderstorms earlier this morning. Muggy conditions and mild temperatures also started our Friday and the high humidity is expected to stick around.

Across the Caribbean, we find a westward moving tropical wave that has been producing heavy rains across Central America. At the same time, we find an area of low pressure in the Caribbean that is helping funnel in this tropical moisture northward. This tropical moisture is being pushed towards South Florida, which is why we are seeing an increase in cloud cover and rain across our area.

So for today we can expect on and off downpours with a few thunderstorms possible from time to time. How much rain we get throughout the day will be highly dependent on how much of this tropical moisture holds together. One thing is for sure, the potential for heavy rain will remain in the forecast on and off throughout the day today. Our temperatures this afternoon won’t be nearly as steamy as we have seen in previous days due to the thicker cloud deck and the higher rain chances in the forecast.



Looking ahead, if the above mentioned tropical moisture actually holds together longer than expected, then the unsettled weather pattern could linger into the upcoming weekend. As of now, models are suggesting that the bulk of the moisture will be concentrated further north of our area for the upcoming weekend while a later of Saharan Dust moves over South Florida. This would help suppress rain formation over our area. So even if that pans out, a few seabreeze showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm will still be possible. There is still lots of uncertainty with the weekend forecast so, for now, if you have any outdoor plans for the upcoming weekend, it might be a good idea to have a plan B,…just in case!

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

