South Florida deep tropical moisture remains trapped over the area and that means periods of rain possible through Thursday until a front arrives. It will not be the cooling kind of front, but it will dry up the air and lower the humidity over the weekend.

Good rain chance sticks around through Thursday. Look forward to drier conditions just in time for the weekend! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Wu4k6jgrLE — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 8, 2019

The ground is saturated, so flooding in some areas will be possible.

