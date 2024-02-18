Hopefully you enjoyed the warm and bright conditions Saturday because it’s a whole different story this Sunday as a front and area of low pressure reach South Florida.

This will lead to plenty of clouds and wet weather over the next 24 hours with even the chance for isolated severe weather and flooding. There is a low chance for the area to experience damaging winds or a tornado from today’s potential storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

As far as timing is concerned, activity will be more scattered with in-and-out rain and thunderstorms during the morning. Then the rain becomes widespread and steady as the afternoon evolves, so everyone will get in on the rain by the mid-afternoon.

The steady rain continues through much of the night with cooler and more seasonable lows in the low to mid 60s following highs in the mid to upper 70s this Sunday.

Then behind this system will be a stretch of beautiful and cooler weather conditions.

Presidents Day will act as a transition day between low pressure exiting east and high pressure building in from the north and west.

Therefore, clouds will be slow to clear out with the chance for a lingering shower in the morning especially. With the clouds and a northerly wind, highs will struggle to reach the low 70s.

Then as the week progresses, temperatures will gradually rise with highs midweek in the low to mid 70s and lows in the 50s. It’s not until Friday and Saturday heading into next weekend when it turns warm again.