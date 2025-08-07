We’ve sure noticed it throughout this Thursday and more of the wet weather and gloomier times are ahead the rest of this week and into the weekend.

Some locations this Thursday have measured several inches of rainfall, which has led to some flood concerns.

The rain at least has allowed for “cooler” temperatures this Thursday. Miami only reached a high of 89F, which makes it the mildest temperature since July 15!

The culprit? A mid-level area of low pressure that is weakening but is slowly tracking across South Florida while trapping plenty of deep moisture across the region.

For tonight, expect drier conditions but it won’t be completely dry. Occasional, passing downpours will still be possible as they roll onshore.

Then on Friday, expect similar conditions with bands of thunderstorms swirling through the area at really anytime. Areas that do receive heavy rainfall could experience some flooding, especially inland given the relatively wetter grounds.

Over the course of the weekend, moisture levels will remain elevated. That paired with an onshore wind out of the southeast will continue to allow for additional rounds of showers and storms. It won’t be a weekend washout but just not as nice as recent weekends have been.

At least out of the two days, Sunday seems to be a bit brighter and drier versus Saturday but still not completely dry!

It’s not until next week when drier air gradually seeps in, leading to a reduction in rain chances and therefore more sunshine and hotter temperatures.

Tropical update

Tropical Storm Dexter is no more as it has transitioned into a remnant area of low pressure. What’s left is a tropical wave, dubbed Invest 96L, that has a medium formation potential.

The guidance currently suggests this potential system will remain away from the Caribbean and US East Coast but since nothing has developed, it’s always still worth watching.

There is also an area of low pressure that could form off the US East Coast but those odds of development continue to go down.