The Labor Day Weekend is here — often known as the unofficial end to summer — but unfortunately it will be full of summer storms. It won’t be a washout this weekend but rain chances will be high at a 70-80% chance as a mid to upper level low over the Bahamas drifts over South Florida by the end of the weekend, aiding in these unsettled conditions.

On Saturday, expect rounds of showers and storms throughout the day with times of sunshine mixed in. Again, it won’t be raining all day so you should still be able to find some dry weather gaps to get outside.

It definitely won’t be the best though for outdoor plans, including at the beach where the rip current risk remains high!

Rain chances will be the highest Sunday courtesy of the positioning of that mid to upper low, so anytime showers and storms will be likely, especially midday and during the afternoon hours.

Heading into Monday for Labor Day, more storms are likely at times throughout much of the day, although it should turn drier by the evening. All three days this weekend will feature limited sunshine, which should cap high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Heading into next week, more sunshine should return with scattered showers and storms possible — albeit not as widespread — midweek, then potentially more isolated by the week’s end.

In the tropics, there are three areas to watch for potential development: disturbance in Gulf of Mexico with low formation chance, bringing rain and storms to parts of Texas and Louisiana regardless of formation; tropical wave over central Atlantic Ocean with a medium development chance that the Caribbean Islands and eventually the US should monitor; and a tropical wave near Africa with a low chance of forming.