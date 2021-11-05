Happy Friday, South Florida

Hopefully everyone enjoyed the short bit of nice weather that we had across our area earlier in the week. The air mass over South Florida has slowly been changing and this morning we truly felt much higher humidity as our next Front is less than a day away from reaching us. Storm tracker looked very active across all of South Florida this morning, which is the onset of what is expected to be an unsettled weather day across our area.

A developing area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to inch closer to the Florida peninsula throughout the day today. And with the front will be a trailing front that is forecast to reach South Florida at some point overnight tonight into early Saturday morning. Ahead of the front, an unsettled weather pattern is expected throughout the day today. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible at any given point across all parts of South Florida until the front actually passes.

So while we are on topic for today, we can expect muggy conditions with high temperatures highly dependent on the rain and cloud cover we are expecting today. Temperatures should remain in the lower 80s but for any areas that do see ongoing rain and thunderstorm activity, temperatures may remain a few degrees below that. Wind speeds are also expected to pick up a bit today as we have that front getting closer to Florida. Of course gusty winds are also possible with any shower or thunderstorm that does move through South Florida.

The weekend does bring some changes to our area. A front is expected to move through South Florida early Saturday, ushering in drier and slightly cooler air behind it. So while many may wake up cloudy on Saturday, our skies will continue to clear as we head into the afternoon leaving for a nice Saturday afternoon across our area. Slightly cooler air finally arrives on Sunday with many areas waking up in the lower 60s and possibly remaining in the upper 70s during the afternoon on Sunday. We could even see some of our inland suburbs drop into the upper 50s on Sunday morning. The nice conditions behind the front look to stick around into the start of the work week. Low humidity, comfortable temperatures and a nice Northeast breeze will remain in our area during this time.

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado – Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

