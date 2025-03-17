Happy St. Patrick’s Day, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend despite the warmth that we experienced. If you had any outdoor plans this weekend, the weather did not hold you back as South Florida had plenty of sunshine and dry conditions all weekend long. It was, however, a bit on the warm side as temperatures reached into the mid to upper 80s, especially on Sunday where we really felt the late winter warmth in full effect. And those unseasonably warm conditions continued into the early this morning at South Florida woke up to very warm and muggy conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s ahead of a broken line of showers & storms that produced severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings across the Palm Beach area.

Today’s weather will be ever changing as a front begins to move into the area. Ahead of the front, a line of showers and isolated storms pushed from northwest to southeast across South Florida. And even though this was the same line of storms that brought severe weather across northern sections of our state over the weekend, this line weakened as it approached our area leaving storm potential across South Florida very limited to only scattered showers & a few offshore thunderstorms. Behind this morning’s front, high temperatures today will reach into the upper 70s and maybe some spots could reach 80°. That is, until the cooler and drier air begins to move in throughout the day.

And speaking of the drier air, just as the air mass turns much drier across South Florida, our wind speeds will be increasing in speed out of the northwest. Winds will be sustained between 10 to 20 mph while occasional gusts reach up to 30 mph. With gusty winds and very dry conditions (relative humidity levels could be as low as 25%), together with the ongoing drought conditions across the area, conditions will be favorable for fires to rapidly spread. This is why a Brush Fire Warning was issued for all of mainland South Florida from noon today until 8:00 this evening. Please limit any burning outdoors.



Looking ahead, South Florida will get to enjoy another slight cooldown behind the front. By Tuesday morning temperatures will have dropped into the 50s widespread for Miami-Dade and Broward, while a few communities of the Upper FL Keys could also see the 50s. Highs will be comfortable in the 70s. By midweek, temperatures will gradually begin to climb again, but should still remain on the comfortable side as humidity levels remain low. Mornings will remain comfortably cool each day and that’s how South Florida will end winter of 2025. Thursday is the official start of spring and we will briefly warm once again into the mid 80s ahead of another front that will bring another cooldown by the end of the work week just in time for the start of the new season.

Please remember to avoid any outdoor burning while conditions remain so dry!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.