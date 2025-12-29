Happy Monday, December 29, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a wonderful holiday surrounded by loved ones. The weather across South Florida has been absolutely perfect since last week. An area of high pressure parked itself near Florida and brought milder airflow across the area. This means we’ve enjoyed comfortable mornings followed by very pleasant afternoons. And this weekend was no different as South Florida enjoyed nothing but blue skies, tons of sun and comfortable temperatures. This morning South Florida also started off comfortable & clear although changes are about to take place.

Today South Florida will enjoy another sunny and dry day, which means our South Florida sky will remain bright! Our afternoon high temperatures will also be a bit warmer than in days. Our wind pattern will be veering out of the WSW as we wait for our last front of the year to arrive. High temperatures will reach into the mid 80s for some but we will get to enjoy another quiet winter day.

After today’s temperatures in the 80s, South Florida will enter a cooler weather pattern for the final days of 2025. A strong front is forecast to sweep across South Florida by Tuesday. Behind it, northerly winds will tap into cold Canadian air and bring an Arctic Blast in our direction. This means Tuesday afternoon temperatures will already be a bit more comfortable in the mid to low 70s as the cold and dry air continue to spread across the area.

On the last day of 2025, all of South Florida will be waking up to much cooler conditions in the 40s and 50s. High temperatures will struggle to warm on Wednesday (New Years Eve), remaining mostly in the upper 60s for many. If you plan on ringing in the new year here in South Florida, be sure to bundle up, especially if your New Year’s Eve plans involve being outdoors. The first day of 2026 looks to begin just like 2025 ended, on a chilly note. Morning temperatures will once again be in the 40s and 50s while our afternoon high temperatures on the first of the year will struggle to even hit 70°.

Wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

