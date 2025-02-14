Happy Valentine’s Day, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week! February so far has been a warm month for South Florida as afternoon high temperatures each day have reached to the 80s. But even though we dealt with unusual above-average temperatures, at least humidity levels have been somewhat comfortable. Until yesterday. On Thursday, South Florida felt more muggy and it was felt early this morning as well as it was evident that there was a bit more moisture that had crept into the forecast. And that moisture was also visible in the form of shower activity that we saw early this morning over the Atlantic & across the Upper Florida Keys. Temperatures once again were in the 70s to start the day and it looks like we are well on our way for another warm one.

Today South Florida can expect more changes. A front will drift south across the state and even though it will come close to South Florida, it is forecast to stall north of us. This will allow for a few spotty showers to develop. Not everyone will see rain today. As a matter of fact, most of South Florida should be dry. Afternoon high temperatures will once again reach the mid to lower 80s but will feel a bit warmer because of the added humidity. And while there will still be a breeze this afternoon, wind speeds will not be as strong as they were the last two days.

Unfortunately this front will not make it this far south and will move out of our area for the weekend. Speaking of the upcoming weekend, South Florida continues to be warm and breezy, with gusty conditions at times. Sunday will be the warmer day as a front moves closer to South Florida and causes our wind pattern to veer out of the southwest again. This front will finally clear South Florida early Monday and while we are not expecting a major temperature change, milder and more comfortable temperatures will return for the start of next week. Unfortunately the front will stall just south of the area so clouds will linger with the possibility of a few showers through the first half of next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

