Hopefully everyone had a great weekend. South Florida has remained steamy for quite some time now as daily heat alerts have been issued since the beginning of July. This weekend was no different. A tropical wave came close to South Florida but even that was not enough to stop the heat. Showers and thunderstorms remained limited as temperatures continued to climb. South Florida is now wondering when will we finally see significant rainfall so that we can have brief relief from this heat. This morning was no different as we started off under warm conditions with temperatures in the 80s once again.

The heat will be on once again today as drier air begins to move into South Florida. A tropical wave will continue to move farther away from our area as a thin layer of Saharan dust brings drier conditions once again. A mix of sun and clouds, together with a warm south wind, will once again help temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s. Record heat will be possible for some South Florida spots this afternoon. Feels like temperatures today once again into the triple digits so prolonged exposure to the heat is not advised today. If possible, try to take frequent breaks from the heat. South Florida remains under a heat advisory through this evening as feels-like temperatures could be ranging anywhere between 105° to 110° for extended periods of time. Some South Florida spots could even feel hotter than that.

Looking ahead, South Florida may see some relief from the heat down the road. Another tropical wave will be moving closer to South Florida by the middle of the work week, which could change our weather pattern by then. If the moisture associated with this wave sticks together, South Florida may see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms (not to mention an increase in clouds, which would limit daytime heating) by the middle of the week. Then as we work our way into the weekend, another plume of tropical moisture could reach South Florida as a thicker layer of Saharan Dust moves in. The question is, which will win the battle between moisture vs. the dust? Our weekend weather will be highly dependent on that! Either way, hopefully the needed rainfall will be enough to help keep temperatures in check this week.

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

