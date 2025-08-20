South Florida you may have noticed a haze in the sky (almost looking cloudy) and that is due to a fire located in West Broward called the Mile Marker 39 fire. The wind that is going to heat conditions up today is dragging the smoke towards metro and coastal areas of Broward and Miami-Dade. It has dropped visibility by Indian Trace along the Alligator Alley to less than 3 miles. If you do suffer from respiratory issues or allergies, make sure to take the proper precautions and if you can, limit your outdoor exposure.

The heat will also be a big story for South Florida today as temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid and upper 90’s. Some areas will definitely come close to records.

Temperatures will feel more like 105 to 110 degrees for two or more hours this afternoon and that can lead to heat related illnesses. That is why the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory. It starts at 11am and runs through 7pm for Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade.

Also, a few storms will be possible heading into early to mid afternoon and because of the wind flow out of the West-Northwest, activity will push towards the East metro areas.

Today in the Tropics

The pressure has dropped a little with Erin and weather conditions are expected to deteriorate along the coast of North Carolina by this evening. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued North of Duck, NC to the North Carolina/Virginia border.

Erin is increasing swells today through late week. This will result in a high rip current threat for the Atlantic beaches and possible high surf. Beachgoers are cautioned against swimming along the U.S. East coast beaches this week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7