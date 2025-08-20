South Florida is dealing with Brushfire smoke and near-record temperatures. The Brushfire is located over rural Broward (Everglades) and was once two separate fires that merged together. Since we have a westerly wind flow, the smoke has been spreading into areas of southeast Florida (as far south as downtown Miami). Into Thursday, most plumes of smoke should favor Broward County where there’s an Air Quality Alert into the mid-morning, at least.

Our “high heat” can also be attributed to the same westerly flow. It’s a pattern that steers the hottest air into southeast Florida when we have an offshore flow. On Wednesday, Miami reached a sizzling high of 97-degrees, tying the record! It was also the city’s hottest day in over a year going back to the middle of August, in 2024. Key West also tied the daily temperature record, peaking at 94º officially!

As we head into the homestretch of the week we have to brace for more searing heat. Expect highs in the low to mid 90’s with heat index readings commonly in the triple digits. Daily showers and storms will tend to be small and clustered. Also, with so much humidity, any rain encounter is likely to be a heavy downpour.

