SMOKE GET IN YOUR EYES?

Hopefully everyone is keeping healthy and calm amidst the Coronavirus Crisis around the world. What a day yesterday in South Florida. So much going on weather wise….from heat to fires. Miami hit an all-time record high for the month of April….reaching 97° yesterday afternoon! A Southwest wind is what helped temperatures across many South Florida spots reach the mid 90s….but it was also the reason we had haze and smoke in our skies. Due to the fires in the Everglades, the Southwest wind pushed the smoke our way. And it made for a beautiful sunrise this morning!
South Florida has been looking for relief from this heat for a few days now and a weak front currently over our area might actually do the trick…albeit a slight and short-lived relief at that! The front is set to clear South Florida at some point today but it is taking its time. Ahead of the front, winds will remain out of the West and Southwest, which help temperatures reach the upper 80s and lower 90s once again today.
Last few days South Florida has been flirting with near records high temperatures. And with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s today, it looks like many spots are on track to either tie or break old records once again. The month of April has been a steamy one…one certainly for the books!
So how much rain are we expecting with this front? Well, given that South Florida is still in the “dry season”,….not too much rain is expected. But we will continue to see isolated to scattered showers across our area through the afternoon before the drier air begins to move in tonight. Wednesday looks to remain dry but as we turn the corner towards the end of the week, rain (and possibly storm) chances will be on the rise. And this time it looks to linger into the upcoming weekend.
Behind the front, temperatures won’t actually cool but they will be somewhat more bearable than the few days. The reason? A change in wind direction. Not only that, South Florida will also get some relief as far as the humidity levels we have been experiencing lately. It won’t be much but it’s something. And right now, Wednesday looks to be the nicest day for us before temperatures soar right back into the 90s by the end of the work and upcoming weekend. This relief may be short-lived but with the dog days of Summer just around the corner, we’ll take what we can get. Am I right?