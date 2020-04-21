SMOKE GET IN YOUR EYES?

Nicest (and most bearable) day of the week will be Wednesday,…then back to 90s and high humidity (not that I'm complaining). #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/T4KNfomA2D

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) April 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.