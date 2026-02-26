The biggest concern right now isn’t rain — it’s smoke. Dense smoke from the National Fire has reduced visibility along Alligator Alley, and portions of I-75 have been closed overnight due to dangerous driving conditions. Winds are shifting this morning and could continue to push smoke across inland Southwest Florida and even toward parts of coastal Collier County. Visibility and air quality may fluctuate through the day, so drivers should stay alert and follow guidance from local officials. Right now, the fire is over 30,000 acres and 0% contained.

Aside from the smoke, temperatures are warming back up. After a comfortable start in the upper 50’s to low to mid 60’s, highs near 80 degrees for most of South Florida. A brief, light shower can’t be ruled out, mainly along the East coast, but most areas will be dry.

Friday turns even warmer and more humid as moisture levels rise. Highs will be in the lower 80’s, and rain chances increase to around 20% by the afternoon.

Heading into the weekend, rain chances climb a bit higher Saturday as a front stalls nearby. After that, temperatures stay warm with highs in the 80’s and a few spotty showers possible into early next week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7