Hopefully everyone has had a nice week so far. A strong front came through our area late last week and brought picture perfect conditions not only for the weekend but also through the past few days. But we have noticed warmer temperatures across south Florida and now humidity levels are beginning to rise ahead of another front that will bring some changes for the upcoming weekend. In the meantime, it was a nice dry day for South Florida while smoke affected western portions of Miami Dade and Broward County but remained outside of our metro areas.

Strong South to Southeast winds have kept most of the smoke outside of our populated areas, however, the weather pattern across South Florida will begin to change in the next 24 hours. While rain is expected in the forecast as we fast forward into the weekend, it’s our wind pattern that we’re keeping a close eye on for now. As a front (which is currently over North Florida) gets closer to our area, our winds will begin to veer out of the Southwest. This may actually push the smoke from the brush fires towards our western suburbs of Miami Dade and Broward county starting Friday and especially into the weekend.

The only silver lining about the next couple of days will be that rain and thunderstorms will return to the forecast likely starting Friday afternoon. So if enough rain falls over western portions of Miami Dade (where we find the brushfires), then it may help put out the fires. The bad news is that as the front gets closer to South Florida it is forecast to stall just to the north of our area this weekend. This means that the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms will increase as we head into the weekend. Frequent lightning, gusty winds, small hail and locally heavy rainfall will all be possible impacts for South Florida with any strong to severe thunderstorm that does develop.

Looking ahead the weather pattern remains on the wet side for our area through the end of the weekend and even into the start of next week. Unfortunately that front will remain stalled to the north of our area and will eventually stall over South Florida at some point. So afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible starting Friday afternoon, through the weekend and also on Monday. The good news is that there is light at the end of the tunnel and it seems that as we round the corner into the middle of next week, the front will finally move out of our area (or fizzle out) and we will finally begin to see drier conditions (likely by Tuesday). Temperatures on the other hand will remain well above average nearing and 90° every afternoon starting Saturday.

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

