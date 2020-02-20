Small showers, then big winds

There was no shortage of warmth across south Florida, once again. Even with a steady increase in clouds (Thursday) temperatures surged to levels “more like May.”

Miami missed a record high by merely 1-degree. However, Marathon did match the record high for the date with 86-degrees!

A broad view of the satellite, and radar, shows only minimal showers to the south with a steadier “shield of rain” to the north. That’s where a cold front is currently lurking and will settle southward on Friday.

The cold front is expected to trigger scattered rain (initially). Then, behind the boundary, there’s an even higher chance for rain. Why? A shift in winds will take place and send additional rain bands off the ocean.

Also, wind speeds will intensify, especially offshore and toward coastal areas. A Gale Warning has been issued for all Atlantic waters. Meanwhile, a Small Craft Advisory will continue into the start of the weekend for Biscayne Bay.

As for rain showers, they’ll become more numerous on Saturday (and faster-moving). Then, general chances should dwindle early next week.