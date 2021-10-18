We’ve been keeping close tabs on the progress of a cold front. On Sunday, it was able to move from northern areas of Florida all the way to Miami-Dade County (by late evening). The front once had a lot more “punch” with cool air support, but it has encountered a weakening trend (as expected). Does this mean we’ll miss a cooling opportunity? No, not entirely. Even though the cold front is sliding by with seemingly little change, we’ll have a minor difference in our weather, beginning Monday. With its passage, winds will turn from the north (then northeast) and that “wind change” will allow for some slight cooling. To put it in perspective, on Sunday our south Florida high temperatures were close to records, in the lower 90’s! Instead of dealing with near-record heat, readings will revert back to “pleasantly warm” levels with highs in the lower to middle 80’s. Also, a stronger wind flow behind the boundary will make it feel cooler than the actual air temperature reads. Winds could also ramp up to 20 miles per hour, with higher gusts, during the early week. Drier air (with less humidity) will also be noticeable to most folks. How long will this weather change last? The pleasant times will hold through the first half of the week. Then, gradually, the humidity will rise. Rain chances should spike higher by Thursday and Friday as our flow turns out of the southeast, allowing deep moisture to return. Until then, enjoy the small “Fall break” as we wait for a stronger cold front in the future.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.