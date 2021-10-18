High pressure will be dominating our weather pattern over the next couple of days along with a front stalling around the Straits of Florida. This will maintain a breezy winds out of the East-Northeast, dry conditions, and lower humidity with near-average temperatures. Therefore, outside of marine alerts, the weather is looking spectacular through early Thursday.
Temperatures will be seasonable and it will finally feel like Fall for several days. The lower humidity will slowly rise late week ahead of another front.
For now, no need to tote around the rain gear. A chance for rain returns on Friday as another front approaches from the North. It may not completely clear on Sunday, but just leave a small chance of seeing quick-moving showers on the breeze.
Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7