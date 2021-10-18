High pressure will be dominating our weather pattern over the next couple of days along with a front stalling around the Straits of Florida. This will maintain a breezy winds out of the East-Northeast, dry conditions, and lower humidity with near-average temperatures. Therefore, outside of marine alerts, the weather is looking spectacular through early Thursday.

DRY CONDITIONS are expected today behind the passage of a Fall front. Look forward to breezy conditions the next few days and especially along the coast. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ZKsFmvqyMV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 18, 2021

Temperatures will be seasonable and it will finally feel like Fall for several days. The lower humidity will slowly rise late week ahead of another front.

SMALL DOSE OF FALL will be felt this week across South Florida. Temperatures forecast to be seasonable, but feel nicer due to lower humidity. Enjoy! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/4pJldj4k6B — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 18, 2021

For now, no need to tote around the rain gear. A chance for rain returns on Friday as another front approaches from the North. It may not completely clear on Sunday, but just leave a small chance of seeing quick-moving showers on the breeze.

RAIN TREND showing that a chance of showers returns late week as high pressure slides into the Western Atlantic Ocean allowing moisture to slowly increase across the region. Another front approaches from the North potentially on Sunday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/bKGcpG6lVN — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 18, 2021

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7