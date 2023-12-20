It’s another cool start to the day across South Florida this Wednesday but another warming trend is ahead with temperatures returning to more seasonable values for lows beginning Thursday morning.

This switch to another minor warmup is courtesy of an onshore wind returning. That wind flip led to a dramatic increase in temperatures in a city like Fort Lauderdale this morning.

Throughout today and tomorrow, expect a stronger breeze out of the northeast, sustained up to 25 mph near the coast along with gusts up to 30 mph.

That will be paired with mostly cloudy skies and below average highs in the low 70s.

For the end of the week, more sunshine will return along with the chance for a few spotty showers, highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will continue to warm into this weekend and early next week as winds veer more out of the east to east-southeast.

Now over the weekend, clouds are forecast to increase once again but it should remain mostly dry with seasonable temperatures.

By Christmas, that’s when rain chances will be highest but we’re not expecting it to be too wet. The day should be mostly dry with just a few passing showers possible paired with slightly above average temperatures.

Conditions look to be wetter elsewhere across the country with rain forecast from the Midwest through Southeast and not much in the way of snow, with a white Christmas not expected for most locations.

By the middle of next week, another cold front could reach South Florida before the end of the year but it remains too early to know for sure.