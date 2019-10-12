Slowly Drying Out

7 Day Rain Trend

We’ve been stuck with more clouds than expected this Saturday, but overall the weather has been pretty good in most locations across South Florida. A pesky front has been hanging around Southern Miami-Dade and Florida Keys keeping showers and isolated storms confined to those areas. Front is forecast to fizzle on Sunday helping winds go down and more dry air to filter through. This should limit rain chances through Tuesday.

By midweek, another front approaches and winds switch out of the South-Southwest to draw up the moisture levels again. This introduces a better chance of seeing showers and storms to close out the week.

Fizzling front will leave a chance of showers overnight for the Florida Keys. Sunday will be much drier and less humid. Should be nice on #ColumbusDay. However, it will be breezy at area beaches. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Q4UgKQ4scq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 12, 2019

Advisories

Coastal concerns will be present through Monday as a full moon phase will leave water levels running higher than normal. Therefore, minor street flooding possible during times of high tide. Could be extended.

Due to the full moon, water levels running high once again. Minor street flooding possible during times of high tide. A Coastal Flood Advisory will remain in effect through Monday morning. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/9dxfd5A9Ic — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 13, 2019

Tropics Update

Melissa transitions into a tropical storm and forecast to weaken as it accelerates away from the United States Saturday night.

Tropical wave forecast to move off the Coast of Africa on Sunday, could form before conditions become unfavorable midweek. It is expected to reach the Cape Verde Islands and has a medium chance to develop in the next 5 days.

Broad low pressure in the Southwestern Caribbean Sea could form as it moves towards Central America into next week. Some development possible as the low moves over Guatemala, Honduras and Belize. NHC giving it a low chance to develop through the next 5 days.

Wave to move off Cast of Africa Sunday has medium chance to form as it moves towards Cape Verde Islands midweek. Low forecast to form in SW Caribbean has low chance to develop before moving inland over Central America. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/s3FpR9mAoq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 12, 2019

