High pressure to the North and an upper-level low to our Southeast will maintain an East wind with some moisture around. This means a stray downpour possible throughout the day. There could be scattered storms by the afternoon (especially interior locations and West coast) . However, a slow drying trend will be evident heading into Friday and the all important weekend. In fact, the humidity will go down a bit.

Long range models are showing another weak cold front approaching early next week. It is not clear whether it will bring significant changes like most of the U.S. will be experiencing, but we may need to bump up the rain chances , if it manages to stall over South Florida starting Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT- Look for another warm day with highs in the upper 80's. Scattered showers & an isolated storm possible especially along interior portions & West coast. The pattern is slowly drying out into Friday. It will also be fine & less humid. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/r1XQtZ4uxE — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 13, 2021

Today in the Tropics

A tropical wave continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorm activity across Hispaniola, the Southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos. Conditions do not appear favorable for growth, but it move North and eventually to the East and remain no threat to land.

WEDNESDAY 8 AM TROPICS OUTLOOK- Tropical wave located over the SE Bahamas & Turks & Caicos remains disorganized. Development, if any, should be slow to occur during the next couple of days due to unfavorable upper-level winds. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/C7ik3g9jI6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 13, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

