Storms forecast to develop across South Florida today as “Fall” cold front approaches. A couple of the storms could become strong to severe with the primary threat being for heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Models showing that late to mid afternoon is when we can see activity flaring up on the radar.

The cold front is not going to cleanly sweep through South Florida. It will be nearby leaving a trail of clouds and a chance of showers Wednesday through Thursday. However, by Thursday some of the clouds start to break.

A chance of showers will linger through Friday with the nearby front. The weekend promises to be much drier.

As the front moves in and leaves us with times of clouds, temperatures will go down a good 5 to 7 degrees. Therefore, a nice change will be in store. It is certainly going to be cooler and slightly below average for a few days. Overnight lows on Thursday will be in the mid 60’s and highs in the low 80’s.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7