High pressure will strengthen and that means dry air is here to stay with slim chances through much of next week. However, the winds will create increase the rip current risk at area beaches and create choppy to rough seas for boaters. This means we need to be aware of this as plan for the long holiday weekend.

Slim rain chances over the next several days with a strong onshore breeze. Chances for rain and temperatures go up a notch after #MemorialDay. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/UmVoHlZhB5 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 23, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7