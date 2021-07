A bit of tropical moisture is set to move across South Florida both Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will be on the upper end of regular probabilities for this time of year. This is due to a wave drifting to our South as it heads for Yucatan Peninsula. High pressure over us is forecast to tap into that moisture and send it here. All depends on the wave’s health. If it doesn’t fall apart, it could be a bit wetter than typical.

