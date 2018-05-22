Today will be slightly drier in comparison to the last several days. However, rain chances will go up by the end of the week. Computer models insist on a disturbance currently in the Caribbean bringing periods of heavy rainfall this holiday weekend to the Florida Peninsula. Just how much? Depends on what happens with the disturbance we are watching. The National Hurricane Center is suggesting it will have a medium chance of 40% to form once it moves into a more favorable environment and that is once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico.

Most models show something developing before the official start of the 2018 Hurricane Season. The European model shows it targeting area between Louisiana and the Panhandle of Florida on Sunday and the American model shows it moving closer to South Florida. Regardless of development, look for heavy rain at times causing flood concerns once again this weekend and possibly a good rain chance through Monday.

Latest update by NHC is that disturbance still has medium chance of 40% to form into a subtropical or tropical system late this week when it moves into the Gulf. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/8xWEhzxyik — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 22, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7