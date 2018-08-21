Slightly Drier Today

South Florida dry air is sweeping through the area and lowering our rain chances for today at 20%. Outside of a stray shower on the breeze, afternoon storms will be confined to interior locations and Southwest Florida.

By Wednesday, a front will approach the Eastern United States and hang around. At the same time, high pressure will weaken the grasp it has had over the region. This means winds will veer out of the South and trap deeper moisture over and bumping up our rain chances. Therefore, scattered showers and storms will be possible through Friday and likely for the upcoming weekend.

Look for morning sunshine and afternoon storms each day. Temperature wise, it will be typical with overnight lows in the upper 70’s to low 80’s and afternoon highs in the low 90’s.

Drier air has arrived before the rain chances go up tomorrow. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/IjP7utC2VA — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 21, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7