Slightly Drier Today

The deep moisture that was over us yesterday has been pushed into the Florida Keys and Bahamas due to low pressure moving a little further South than expected. However, a chance of isolated inland storms still possible this afternoon.
Make sure to keep the rain gear with you because most models are showing low pressure lifting away on Wednesday and high pressure building in from the Western Atlantic. This will allow for the deep moisture to move back into the region. Therefore, scattered to numerous showers and storms will develop throughout the day. High rain chance through Friday.
Stay safe and informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7