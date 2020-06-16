Slightly Drier Today

The deep moisture that was over us yesterday has been pushed into the Florida Keys and Bahamas due to low pressure moving a little further South than expected. However, a chance of isolated inland storms still possible this afternoon.

Make sure to keep the rain gear with you because most models are showing low pressure lifting away on Wednesday and high pressure building in from the Western Atlantic. This will allow for the deep moisture to move back into the region. Therefore, scattered to numerous showers and storms will develop throughout the day. High rain chance through Friday.

STRAY STORM- Low pressure has dropped further South allowing drier air to reach South #Florida. Still a chance of seeing sea breeze developing a few inland storms in the afternoon. Deeper moisture over the #Bahamas builds in tomorrow. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/bOaUPdjAVt — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 16, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7